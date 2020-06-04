Analyzing monitoring data does not always accurately identify under-performing assets; and when investigating supposed power loss with IV-curve measurements, a representative sample via thermography should be selected. These are two conclusions drawn from a case study, which will be discussed during the upcoming asset management session at the pv magazine virtual roundtable Europe 2020.The first time Lucie Garreau-Iles visited the location where the solar plant she was to investigate was installed, framed with willowy grasses 1.5 meters high, it probably had the romantic impact that many tourists ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...