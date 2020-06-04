Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 03-June-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 272.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 279.09p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 265.01p INCLUDING current year revenue 271.89p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---