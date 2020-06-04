Whisper Chooses 'State Of The Art' Blackbird to Drive Sports Video Production

LONDON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading Blackbird cloud video editing platform, announced today that Whisper, the sports and live event production specialist, has chosen Blackbird to drive major video production efficiencies for its clients.

Co-founded by David Coulthard, Jake Humphrey and Sunil Patel, Whisper is a leading broadcast production company. Whisper specializes in the production of entertainment and sports content with a portfolio that includes Formula One, the Rugby World Cup, the Women's Six Nations, the Paralympics, W Series racing, the NFL and SailGP.

Blackbird is the world's fastest, most powerful professional cloud video editing and publishing platform - providing rapid access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and longer form content to multiple devices and platforms. Delivering unbeatable speed, scalability and quality of editing tools and video output, Blackbird is accessed through any browser, easy to learn and needs only limited bandwidth to use. Blackbird delivers significant efficiency benefits to any enterprise-level organisation working with video.

Whisper has chosen Blackbird to drive major video production efficiencies for the creation of a wide range of content. The production team will use Blackbird's extensive professional toolset to remotely edit and enrich live action, documentaries, interviews and behind-the-scenes long form content for millions of sports fans around the world. The production team will also use the Blackbird Player to rapidly view, comment on and approve content from anywhere - dramatically speeding up the content review process.

Sunil Patel, Whisper CEO, said: "Enabling our teams to work safely and efficiently to create world class content is a big priority for Whisper. Blackbird's state of the art, accessible solution allows us to achieve this with the highest production values."

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "Whisper is very much the gold standard of sport production and it's fantastic to be working with them on a range of top level sports, including Formula One - one of the biggest names in international sport. Having a professional, remote editor that can work consistently on low bandwidth and in a browser is a powerful combination of attributes and we are delighted to be able to satisfy the demand for it."

Blackbird drives awareness, reach and monetization for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include IMG, Deltatre, Peloton, A+E Networks, Eleven Sports, Liverpool FC, the U.S Department of State and 49 local US news stations with TownNews.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

Websites

www.blackbird.video



Social media