Increase in Demand for Plant-Based Products, Aversion to DEET to be Witnessed From 2020 to 2030 in the Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: TMR

- Increase in incidence of mosquito-borne diseases, and growing awareness regarding the same is driving market forward over the forecast period

- Trend of plant-based products is growing at a steady pace, generating demand for natural body worn insect repellents. APAC to be a dominant region in the market from 2020 to 2030

ALBANY, New York, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue-wise, the global body worn insect repellent market would witness growth at the rate of about 8%, compounded annually, from 2020 to 2030. This steady growth would translate to a market worth of USD 0.9 billion by the end of the forecast period.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Need to control mosquito-borne diseases is increasing with diseases such as Zika emerging in the human world. Additionally, in some countries incidence of Dengue and Malaria is quite high. Awareness about these is leading to demand for mosquito repellents, leading to growth in body worn insect repellent market."

Key Findings of Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Study:

Demand for plant-based body worn insect repellents is growing at a steady pace as preference for naturally occurring compounds gains prominence

Patches will witness increase in demand as these become ideal solutions for infants as optimum safety products are now present in the market

Wristbands are witnessing an increase in demand, trend anticipated to continue over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market:

High prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases is a major growth factor in the global body worn insect repellent market. As per Transparency Market Research, however, growth in global body worn insect repellent market would be an outcome of multiple factors. A glimpse into these is provided below:

World over, people are opting for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking and sports for health and recreational purposes, driving-up demand for such products

Players operating in the market are focusing on bringing forth new and innovative products at affordable prices paving way for higher demand in the future

Awareness regarding diseases caused my insect bites is increasing, propelling the market on to a high growth trajectory

Increase in research and development also creates a promise of growth for market and its players

Regional Analysis of Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market:

In terms of market share and value, Asia Pacific (APAC) will top the regional charts of global body worn insect repellent market over the forecast period

Demand for these products would witness growth in Europe and North America owing to more and more people opting for and participating in outdoor activities

Competitive Landscape to Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market:

Transparency Market Research has provided a comprehensive profile of prominent players, in the global body worn insect repellent market, in its report. Some of the top names include Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Godrej Group, Insect Shield LLC, Tender Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and SC Johnson & Son Inc., among others. TMR has also provided an evaluation of key product offerings, strategies, financials, and recent developments that are considered notable.

Key players in the market are highly focused upon improving product range. Therefore, investments directed towards new and innovative product development are being noted. Additionally, a number of players are expanding presence across regions by entering into strategic alliances. Tie-ups with local or regional players are common.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Segmentation

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market, by Product Type

Apparel

Trousers



Shirts



Jackets



Head Nets



Others

Oils & Creams

Plant-based



Synthetic



Sticker & Patches

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

