Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is pleased to announce that Patrick Tokarski, Senior Technology Product Manager at Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting North America, will present on the topic of "Enhancing the Quality of Your Employee Benefit Audits" during the 2020 CalCPA Employee Benefit Plans Annual Audit Conference taking place online on June 12, 2020.

During the session, he will discuss why a risk-based audit methodology is the best approach to help ensure compliance with risk assessment standards. He will also address why tailoring capability in the audit technology you use is critical to driving compliance under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act section 103(a)(3)(C) exemption (limited scope audits), and he will outline the consequences audit professionals risk when maintaining a status quo.

"Recent peer review results show that many firms still struggle to implement the core requirements of the risk-based audit standards. When new standards, like SAS 136 for benefit plan audits, are issued it magnifies the problem," said Patrick Tokarski. "Using an integrated audit approach and the CCH ProSystem fx Knowledge Coach or CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach solutions helps guide a firm through the requirements. These award-winning solutions can help ensure compliance and minimize risk, which is especially important in the current environment where most people are working remotely and communication can be more difficult."

The Wolters Kluwer Integrated Audit Approach focuses the audit process on auditor judgment, covering the entire end-to-end workflow to maximize efficiencies and guide firms to a higher quality audit without over- or under-auditing. This unique approach facilitates auditor's ability to make informed decisions by ensuring that the audit is tailored for each client, always having a link to the assessed risk and the work performed.

This approach combines the powerful content-driven tools of CCH ProSystem fx Knowledge Coach and CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach, the efficiency of CCH ProSystem fx Engagement and TeamMate Analytics, plus the comprehensive content of CCH Accounting Research Manager and CCH Axcess Financial Prep, the first dynamic cloud-based trial balance solution integrated with Xero, QBOnline, CCH Axcess Workstream, CCH Axcess Tax, as well as other cloud-based audit solutions soon to be released on the award-winning CCH Axcess platform.

Join the 2020 CalCPA Employee Benefit Plans Annual Audit Conference via webcast to hear Patrick Tokarski speak and learn more about his insights into employee benefit audits and the award-winning portfolio of audit solutions from Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting.

About Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer (WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005123/en/

Contacts:

Marisa Westcott

212-771-0853

Marisa.Westcott@wolterskluwer.com