Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies Organizes Free Hand Sanitizer Program

Original Sprout Subsidiary Now Shipping 12oz Sanitizer to Customers at No Charge-Company also Helping Support Essential Workers at Orange County Fire Authority

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Original Sprout, a wholly owned subsidiary of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), and maker of a complete line of safe and effective hair and body care products for the entire family, today announced that its customers are now eligible to receive 12oz bottles of new Original Sprout Hand Sanitizer as part of a program to help families and frontline workers combat COVID-19. For details on how to receive this free offering, please visit www.originalsprout.com.

Unlike most other products on the market, Original Sprout's new hand sanitizer is made from organic spirits. Each bottle is 100 percent vegan, cruelty-free, and is fortified with Original Sprout's distinctive, signature clean, fresh scent.

"As our nation re-opens, hand sanitizer remains a necessity for everyday Americans, as well as for those on the front lines still fighting the pandemic," said Michael Ambacher, Original Sprout's General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. "We are happy to be able to offer this high-quality product from our Wellness Collection to our loyal customers free of charge, while helping those essential workers in our community who continue to put their lives at risk."

Original Sprout also said it is donating 3,000, 2oz packets of hand sanitizer to its home- town Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), a regional fire service agency that serves 24 cities in Orange County and all unincorporated areas. The OCFA protects approximately two million residents from its 79 fire stations located throughout Orange County.

Original Sprout is known for its safe and effective formulas, and this product has been made with an organic alcohol base, following the guidelines of the World Health Organizations' approved formula for effectively removing 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

About Original Sprout

Established in 2003, Original Sprout makes a complete line of safe and effective hair and body care products for the entire family. The company's vegan and cruelty-free products, all made in the U.S., are formulated with nourishing extracts from fruits, vegetables and flowers, without any irritants such as parabens and phthalates, or ingredients such as lavender and tea-tree oil, which have been linked to hormone disruption in children. Original Sprout products are distributed around the world, available on the shelves at select supermarkets, including a customized 'Worry Free' branded line at Target. Most of the company's products also are available at its online store. Visit www.originalsprout.com for more information.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies is a diversified global holding firm with operating subsidiaries in beauty products, financial services, food manufacturing and security systems. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

CONTACT:

Roger S. Pondel

PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5980

rpondel@pondel.com

SOURCE: Concierge Technologies, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592682/Concierge-Technologies-Organizes-Free-Hand-Sanitizer-Program