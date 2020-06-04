WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE



The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 3 June 2020 was 3473.45p (ex income) 3495.39p (cum income).



For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary



04 June 2020