With effect from June 08, 2020, the unit rights in Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 17, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CE UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014429437 Order book ID: 197588 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 08, 2020, the paid subscription units in Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CE BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014429445 Order book ID: 197589 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB