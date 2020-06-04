Changes in the Holding of Caverion Corporation's Own Shares

Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 4 June 2020 at 3.15 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Finland, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4 June 2020 a total of 4,431 own shares (CAV1V) have been returned to Caverion Corporation.

The receipt of shares is related to the directed share issue announced on 18 December 2019, whereby shares held by the company were conveyed as payment from the Matching Share Plan 2018-2022. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the receipt of shares Caverion holds a total of 2,814,664 treasury shares.

