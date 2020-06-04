Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.06.2020
Charttechnischer Ausbruch und DIE wirklich bedeutende News in Kürze!?
PR Newswire
04.06.2020 | 14:34
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Changes in the Holding of Caverion Corporation's Own Shares

Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 4 June 2020 at 3.15 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Finland, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4 June 2020 a total of 4,431 own shares (CAV1V) have been returned to Caverion Corporation.

The receipt of shares is related to the directed share issue announced on 18 December 2019, whereby shares held by the company were conveyed as payment from the Matching Share Plan 2018-2022. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the receipt of shares Caverion holds a total of 2,814,664 treasury shares.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Minna Schrey-Hyppänen, Head of Human Resources, tel. +358 40 556 8144, minna.schrey@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/changes-in-the-holding-of-caverion-corporation-s-own-shares,c3127983

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3127983/1259224.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
