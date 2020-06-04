Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2020) -Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FSE: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces that senior management will be hosting an investor update webinar on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EST to discuss the company's 2019 fiscal year results, current developments on recent news and other information recently made public by the company, including e.g. collaboration with Evonik Creavis GmbH, acquisition of rdot AB's electrochromic display business, and collaboration with NXN Licensing.

The investor update will include a highlights video of the "Making Thing Alive with Printed Electronics" webinar series. In addition to Ynvisible's in-house experts in chemistry/inks, smart labels, industrial design, printed systems and production, the webinar series has included insightful talks from Georgia Institute of Technology, NXN-IP, University of Lapland, RFIDJournal, Identiv, Material Connexion, Electroninks, Evonik, and RISE. This line up of distinguished speakers has attracted a global audience, with viewers from over 40 countries for the live sessions.

In this webinar, the guest speaker is Raghu Das, CEO of IDTechEx. IDTechEx is the leading independent market research, business intelligence and events organizers in the field of organic, printed and flexible electronics. In his talk "Printed & Flexible Electronics: Markets, Forecasts and Opportunities," Raghu Das will provide an overview of the broader markets, plus insights on the role and possibilities for printed displays and visual indicators.

Investor Update Webinar Details:

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Time: 17:00 (CET) / 11:00 am (EST) / 8:00am (PST)

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2PSinOoSTaOTo9PU4622gA

Ynvisible plans to answer questions previously sent to ir@ynvisible.com and during the webinar - at management's discretion and subject to time constraints. An archived video will be made available on the website.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a vital enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

