Nanoemulsion Technology Could Very Well Create New Generation Of CBD

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to an article by the National Cannabis Industry Association, Nanoemulsions will have an impact in the medicinal, beverage and infused markets in the coming months and years. Consumers and manufacturers of products that have been infused with THC or CBD are probably very familiar with two key issues that plague the product class: slow onset time and uneven dosing of the active ingredient. In a bid to provide a solution, many groups are marketing "water-soluble technology," or "nanotechnology." The vast majority of the groups claiming water-soluble (more properly referred to as "water-compatible") technology are offering up a nanoemulsion. Nanoemulsion technology is a very promising and accessible solution. It has the ability to allow for both (1) rapid onset and (2) uniform distribution of the active ingredient in infused products such as beverages, gummies, and water-based topicals. When made small enough, the particles disperse uniformly in water and won't separate out into larger globs of oil. Other added benefits are increased absorption of the active ingredient. Active companies in the markets this week include: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED), HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), ycbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD).

Another study by Coherent Marketing Insights added: "There are several advantages of nanoemulsion over conventional emulsion. One such advantage is the extreme micro-droplet size of nanoemulsion with high surface area, which makes them highly effective as a transportation system. Nanoparticles do not cause any problem such as coalescence, flocculation or inherent creaming, which are generally faced by microemulsions. This makes it suitable for any form such as creams, sprays, and foams. These factors are collectively leading to its wide adoption across the pharmaceutical industry."

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) BREAKING NEWS:Pressure BioSciences Announces First Manufacturing Build Completely Sold Out for Revolutionary UST System for Processing Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Oil into Stable, Water-Soluble Nanoemulsions - Pressure BioSciences today announced the receipt of an order for the 12th and final system scheduled to be built in the Company's initial manufacturing run of its revolutionary BaroShear K45 processing system. Based on the Company's proprietary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform, the BaroShear K45 is a unique and powerful nanoemulsification system designed to resolve one of the most critical problems facing the global hemp-derived cannabinoid industry today: how to make hemp-derived cannabinoid oil effectively soluble in water, to optimize absorption and bioavailability when consumed or applied. The cannabidiol market is projected to exceed $20B by 2024 ( Forbes, May 2019 ).

Hemp-derived cannabinoids are extracted from the hemp plant in an oil. As with any oil-based product, it is difficult for the water-based biology of our human bodies to access and absorb the tiny hemp-derived cannabinoid molecules that are hidden within hemp oil drops. These drops remain relatively large after traditional aggressive emulsification methods, which results in poor and variable absorption levels of hemp-derived cannabinoid molecules in the body for the treatment of targeted conditions. Low or widely varying levels of hemp-derived cannabinoid absorption and biological accessibility is a critical issue that may significantly impact the bioavailability and effectiveness of the potential benefits of hemp-derived cannabinoid products on the market today.

The Company previously announced plans for its first manufacturing run of twelve (12) BaroShear K45 processing systems with estimated completion times during the fourth quarter of 2020. Due to inefficiencies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company now believes that all 12 systems will be completed in time for shipment and installation to occur during the first quarter of 2021.

Mr. Kenneth F. Micciche, Director of PBI's UST Program, said: "The order for the last available BaroShear K45 system from our initial production run was received from an exciting young company out of Massachusetts called Canopy CBD Farms, LLC. The senior management of Canopy CBD Farms is comprised of very knowledgeable and experienced entrepreneurs and business leaders. They have already garnered the trust and loyalty of countless businesses in or entering in the commercial industrial hemp space. They use only the highest quality hemp biomass available and the latest processing technologies to meet or exceed industry standards. We are very pleased to have them as a customer."

Mr. John Westlake, Founder and President of Canopy CBD Farms, LLC., commented: "Scientific data strongly supports the critical understanding that hemp-derived cannabinoid oil needs to be processed into an effectively water-soluble, long-term stable nanoemulsion to achieve the highest quality hemp-derived cannabinoid products possible. After an exhaustive review of available technologies, a thorough evaluation of UST-processed hemp-derived cannabinoid materials, and a detailed and encompassing site visit, we concluded the BaroShear K45 was unmatched in the universe of nanoemulsion processing platforms. As we are dedicated to using only the best equipment in our own manufacturing, and convinced that the BaroShear K45 will give us many competitive advantages in the marketplace, it was an easy decision for us to place this order for the 12th and last BaroShear K45 system in PBI's initial manufacturing run."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "We are extremely gratified and excited that the initial manufacturing run of our BaroShear K45 processing systems has sold out. We are also pleased that an impressive, up-and-coming company like Canopy CBD Farms was able to participate in and place an order for the final available unit in our first manufacturing run. We are confident that the BaroShear K45 will differentiate them in the marketplace with a substantial advantage over their competition." Read this and more news for Pressure BioSciences at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pbio/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED.TO) has recently provided updates on the Company's 2.0 innovation products that have launched into the Canadian recreational market in early 2020, and additional upcoming product releases.

The first wave of the Company's ready-to-drink cannabis-infused beverages - Tweed Houndstooth & Soda and Tweed Bakerstreet & Ginger - shipped in March 2020 and April 2020 , respectively. Houndstooth & Soda - the first THC infused ready-to-drink beverage to hit the Canadian market - garnered positive early reviews and strong consumer demand across the country, with further shipments having since been sent to provincial boards and retailers to meet ongoing demand. Canadians can expect to see two additional beverages - Houseplant Grapefruit and Deep Space - available through retail and e-commerce platforms within the coming weeks.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO.TO) recently announced the launch of a new 30 gram medical flower format for its popular high-THC strain Tsunami under HEXO medical cannabis. HEXO has been dedicated to providing Canadian clients high quality medical cannabis since 2015. A year ago, the Company updated its medical packaging to comply with the Cannabis Regulations, resulting in smaller product formats. HEXO is proud to launch a new 30 g format offered in a resealable, odour-proof and child-resistant pouch.

"We know our medical clients have been waiting for this opportunity to purchase a higher volume of cannabis without excess packaging," said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. "Our Tsunami flower benefits from enhanced humidity controls for maximum freshness and to promote ideal bud density."

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON.TO) recently released its 2020 first quarter business results. "Cronos Group started 2020 energized and determined to continue to see through our core strategic initiatives to drive long-term and sustainable growth. This quarter, we moved closer to officially entering the Israeli medical cannabis market with our Cronos Israel operations preparing to sell PEACE NATURALS branded dried flower products to medical patients. The Israeli medical market is a growing channel, and we look forward to serving this market in 2020 and beyond," said Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group.

"Despite the challenges and uncertainty posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain agile and focused as a business. Our brand portfolio continues to launch innovative products to consumers as we adapt to an online-first distribution model in both the U.S. and Canada. We continue to reach our stakeholders and consumers through creative digital marketing. And our product innovation and R&D projects continue to progress. We believe the mission of our Company, to improve lives through cannabinoid innovation, resonates especially well during these times. We remain well-positioned and committed to generating sustainable, long-term value for shareholders and are confident 2020 will be a successful building year for Cronos Group."

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) recently reported its second fiscal 2020 quarter ended March 31, 2020 results. "We are pleased to report strong second quarter results, as well as provide a mid-quarter update on operations. We reported $9.4 million in quarterly net sales, a 67% increase over the same quarter last year. Our gross profit margin remains strong at 67% year-to-date and 70.9% for the quarter. Our overall direct to consumer e-commerce sales for the March fiscal quarter were $6.8 million or 72% of our total net sales, an increase of $2.5 million or 58% from the prior year's quarter. Our B2B brick and mortar sales were $2.6 million or 28% of our total net sales, an increase of $1.2 million or 85% from the prior year's quarter. Direct to consumer e-commerce sales for the six months ending March were $13.6 million or 70% of our total net sales, an increase of $8.9 million or 189% from the prior year period. Our B2B brick and mortar sales were $5.9 million or 30% of total net sales, an increase of $4.5 million or 321% from the prior year period. Our operating expenses for the March quarter were $12.2 million, of which approximately $665,000 was non-cash expenses, resulting in a cash use of $4.2 million for the quarter. Year to date our operating expenses were $24.8 million, of which approximately $1.5 million was non-cash expenses, resulting in a cash use of approximately $9.1 million for the six months ending March 31, 2020," said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman and co-CEO of the Company.

