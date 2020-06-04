Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Charttechnischer Ausbruch und DIE wirklich bedeutende News in Kürze!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Frankfurt
04.06.20
09:16 Uhr
0,404 Euro
+0,015
+3,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 8
1-Jahres-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4190,44216:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2020 | 14:53
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Notification regarding market making agreement

Reference is made to the Bank's announcment published on 12 March 2020. Íslandsbanki, which acts as a market maker for shares issued by Arion Bank in Iceland, has today announced that it will no longer exercise its right in the market making agreement that allows them to deviate from the terms of the agreement, regarding the spread and amount.

For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank's Investor Relations atir@arionbanki.is, (+ 354) 856 6760.

ARION BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.