Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Notification regarding market making agreement

Reference is made to the Bank's announcment published on 12 March 2020. Íslandsbanki, which acts as a market maker for shares issued by Arion Bank in Iceland, has today announced that it will no longer exercise its right in the market making agreement that allows them to deviate from the terms of the agreement, regarding the spread and amount.

For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank's Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.is , (+ 354) 856 6760.