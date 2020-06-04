Request FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement- Salesforce Effectiveness: Improving Sales Revenue of a Medical Device Manufacturer

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005093/en/

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and analytical insights. It also offers comprehensive insights into:

The role of salesforce effectiveness in improving revenue

The factors of customer targeting

The role of salesforce analytics in identifying the KPIs of sales

Are you looking forward to improving and quantifying marketing strategies using salesforce analytics? Request a free proposal for comprehensive insights.

According to Quantzig's sales force effectiveness experts, "Measuring sales force effectiveness in pharma may seem to be an uphill task. However, there seems to be no easy path to solving this challenge facing the US pharma industry. In such a scenario, businesses need to focus on the basics and analyze factors that define sales force effectiveness."

The drastic decline in sales has encouraged pharma companies to realign their sales structure with the corporate strategy to improve sales force effectiveness. In line with this transformation, pharma companies in the US are now pressurized to generate higher profits with lower sales resources. Quantzig's sales force effectiveness solutions can help you do just that by creating strategic relationships with customers to deliver long term profitable sales growth and achieve short term sales targets. The client wanted to analyze their sales performance based on quantitative and measurable inputs and improve the effectiveness of their sales force across various regions.

Talk to our analytics expertsto gain comprehensive insights on how our solutions can help you improve sales force effectiveness.

Salesforce Effectiveness: Business Outcome

1: 10% increase in sales

2:Devise new incentive plan to encourage the sales force to drive better outcomes

3: Curated a detailed customer targeting model

Setting standards but not measuring the actual performance against it is of no use. Book a FREE solution demo to see how you can quantify your sales force efforts.

With business needs changing dynamically and customer demands evolving rapidly, medical device manufacturing companies must focus on improving sales force effectiveness to stay afloat. But it's crucial to note that sales force effectiveness is not a one-time initiative but an ongoing process that deserves more profound perception and broader adoption to increase profitable sales.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005093/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us