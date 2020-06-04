Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Viewpoint Creative Designs Branding Campaign For Direxion Funds

Includes Pre-roll, Banner and Print Campaign for Launch of Fleet of Direxion ETFs

NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Viewpoint Creative, a leading boutique production and branding agency, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), has completed the strategic design and full-service production of a branding campaign for long-time client Direxion, to introduce a new line-up of strategic weight ETFs. This class of ETFs helps investors move beyond cap-weighted indexing with smart rules-based 'tilts' that allow more precision while managing risk.

The campaign goal for each new product was to raise awareness and generate click-through among financial professionals and savvy investors. It also sought to reinforce Direxion's status as a pioneering developer of smart ETF products with a proven track record of helping investors realize their investment objectives.

Viewpoint worked closely with Direxion to carefully craft compelling messaging for these ETFs, distilling each product down to its core benefit, with the desired consumer take-away being that Direxion funds represent a better kind of mousetrap for today's challenging market conditions.

David Fajardo, Direxion SVP of Marketing, stated: "Viewpoint always comes back to us with fresh ideas that stand out in a cluttered financial marketplace. We've worked with them for a number of years now, and they haven't let us down yet."

Viewpoint's high-end storytelling and creative work, including best-in-class graphic design and animation, have been honed from over 30 years of servicing Viewpoint's best-in-class entertainment clients, and allows Viewpoint to effectively "tell the story" of even the most complex of products in the medical and corporate worlds, using images and graphics that consumers can understand.

Using consistent brand and animation styles, the Direxion campaign has launched with video pre-rolls, banner ads and in print. The featured products include Direxion's FLYT (Flight to safety), ESNG (ESG) and QMJ (S&P 500 High minus low quality) products. The FLYT ETF, launched into the teeth of the COVID-19 market drawdown, has rapidly achieved success, with over $30mm in acquired assets since its debut.

Viewpoint Executive Creative Director, Michael Middeleer said, "From the beginning, our relationship with Direxion has been one based on collaboration. They are continually inventing new products tailored for specific market conditions. Our job is to grasp how powerful these instruments are and get that through to professional and retail investors. It's a challenge we enjoy. We take great pride in being a great partner."

Direxion and Viewpoint anticipate new ETF campaigns coming this summer featuring funds inspired by accelerating trends in the world of remote work and productivity.

Direxion's branding campaign, by Viewpoint, can be accessed at the following link: https://www.viewpointcreative.com/portfolio/direxion/

About Viewpoint Creative

Viewpoint Creative is an award-winning, full-service boutique creative and video production agency headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. The company occupies 12,000 square feet in the Chapel Bridge Complex, which serves as home base to its staff of creative directors, writers, designers, directors, editors, animators and producers, as well as a full array of production assets. Viewpoint Creative is a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment.

About Direxion

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, investing in macro themes, or building long-term asset allocation strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $15.5 billion in assets under management as of May 28, 2020. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

