Paper Pallet Sales on a Steep Decline amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Trade Restrictions Put a Major Dent on Industry, Finds a New Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / The COVID-19 pandemic has had a notable impact on the global economy, with restrictions on international trade and transport. This in turn has adversely impacted the global paper pallet market. Government-imposed restrictions on movement, transport, and social distancing on nationwide scales have cut deeply into the consumer spending in the paper pallets business, which is expected to continue through the 2nd quarter of 2020, squeezing the prospects of paper pallets for the near future.

According to a recent report published by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global paper pallet market is projected reach a US$ 800 Mn valuation by the end of 2025. The market is forecasted to display a steady rate of expansion through 2029. Manufacturers are preparing for substantial disruptions through 2020 in terms of the procurement of raw materials, reduced consumer demand, retail sales, and revenue. The temporary closure of non-essential businesses will have a major impact on the paper pallets market in the short term, states the FMI report.

To know more about this market, request a sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7227

Four-way Pallets Remain Highly Sought-after

Two-way paper pallets have been popular owing to lower costs and high strength for load-lifting capabilities. However, these designs are limited in terms of flexibility and multi-directional load-bearing capabilities. Consequently, four-way pallets have been adopted increasingly as a viable solution to these problems, and have surpassed two-way pallets in terms of demand. On the other hand, the lack of demand from end user industries during the pandemic is expected to restrain the supply side of the industry. Demand is likely to steadily recover following the end of the pandemic.

"In comparison to wooden and plastic pallets, paper alternatives are gaining traction as they do not need chemicals for a longer shelf life. Also, paper pallets are resistant to fungal and bacterial influences. These products are subject to relatively fewer regulations, strengthening production. Improvements in designs have resulted in superior load carrying capacity. Sustainability initiatives are also likely to contribute to demand. However, recovery is only possible depending on the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic."

We offer tailor-made solutions to fit your requirements, request customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7227

Europe to Hold the Lead; South East Asia and Oceania Catch up

Europe is one of the largest markets for paper pallets, driven by a high proliferation of end user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, and consumer electronics. However, the widespread impact of the coronavirus across countries in the European Union has severely curtailed commercial and industrial activity in the region, eating into the requirement of pallet products.

The South Asia, East Asia, and Oceania regions are anticipated to generate remunerative opportunities for leading investors. The growth of leading manufacturers, and end users of paper pallets will remain a key factor in the market attractiveness of the region, once the coronavirus outbreak finally subsides.

The FMI report offers near and long-term growth outlook of the paper pallets market. Gain access to FMI's exclusive COVID-19 tracker here.

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Chemicals & Materials Landscape

Oxalic Acid Market: Find in-depth insights on the global oxalic acid market with exhaustive segment-wide analysis, market statistics, key influencing factors, prominent players and critical developmental strategies adopted by them for a 10-year forecast period.

Paraffin Wax Market: FMI's report on the global paraffin wax market offers a comprehensive commentary on the market poised for prolific growth during 2019-2029. The study covers comprehensive evaluation of key impacting forces, revenue sources, and market leaders in addition to essential market strategies.

Polycarbonate Sheets Market: Get a deep-dive analysis on the adult diapers market with crucial insights on growth levers, opportunities, restraints, regulatory policies, regional market forecast and key forte of market leaders.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paper-pallets-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/paper-pallets-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592735/Paper-Pallet-Sales-on-a-Steep-Decline-amid-COVID-19-Pandemic-Trade-Restrictions-Put-a-Major-Dent-on-Industry-Finds-a-New-Future-Market-Insights-Study