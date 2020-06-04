Light Reading Inc.: Fiona Graham Joins Light Reading as Editorial Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has welcomed Fiona Graham as its new editorial director. Graham will be responsible for helping direct and shape Light Reading's global editorial coverage of the technologies, people and finance powering the next-generation communications market.

Graham, based in London, is an award-winning multimedia journalist, editor and content strategist, with nearly 20 years of experience. She comes to Light Reading from Vodafone, where she was editor-in-chief of Vodafone Group's new global digital newsroom, Gigalife. Prior to working at Vodafone, Graham worked for BBC News, The Telegraph and WorldRemit.

"Fiona's editorial management experience and her storytelling skills will help us evolve how we cover the communications industry for Light Reading's global, connected audience," said Phil Harvey, Light Reading's editor-in-chief, who spoke for several more minutes before unmuting himself on the staff video conference call. "She's a welcome addition to our already exceptional team."

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators, cloud services players and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates dedicated research division Heavy Reading; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including The 5G Exchange, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.

