SnapLogic's new Procurement Automation for SAP Ariba solution delivers end-to-end transaction automation to support procurement workflows

SnapLogic today announced that its Procurement Automation solution for SAP Ariba is now available on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.

The new Procurement Automation solution from SnapLogic integrates with SAP Ariba solutions enabling organizations to quickly and easily connect procurement systems and automate transactions with minimal effort. By helping customers ingest, prepare, and deliver data from hundreds of applications into and out of SAP Ariba, organizations can better optimize their procurement operations.

Procurement Automation for SAP Ariba is the latest addition to SnapLogic's self-service, AI-powered integration platform which features more than 500 prebuilt intelligent connectors, called Snaps. This latest solution adds to the existing SnapLogic solutions supporting the SAP technology ecosystem, including for SAP ERP, SAP HANA, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, and SAP Analytics Cloud. SnapLogic's intelligent connectors help IT teams and business users accelerate the integration of their complex and growing ecosystem of on-premises and cloud-based applications and data sources.

"Being able to see changes in the supply chain and react to them quickly is increasingly vital for organizations to help them protect margins, mitigate risk, and safeguard supply chains," said Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic. "With the introduction of the Procurement Automation for SAP Ariba solution, we're looking forward to helping organizations address their supply chain and procurement challenges with integrated systems and intelligent automation, so that they can spend more time focused on driving impactful business results."

Using REST-based APIs from SAP, SnapLogic's Procurement Automation for SAP Ariba solution enables data flow to and from a company's backend platform, across SAP Ariba, and the Ariba Network. Organizations can take advantage of SnapLogic's platform to automate transaction processing between SAP Ariba and hundreds of backend sources, including leading ERP systems and a host of non-SAP applications, while capturing signals to drive insights and data-driven analysis of order-related transactions to and from suppliers, without manual coding or IT services.

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform.

The SnapLogic platform was recently recognized as the industry's "Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for 2020" as part of the Software Information Industry Association's (SIIA) annual CODiE Awards. In addition, in the last year alone, SnapLogic is the only integration and automation platform provider to be named a Leader across five key industry analyst reports and peer-to-peer customer review sites, including reports from Gartner, Forrester, and G2 Crowd.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

SnapLogic is an SAP silver partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

