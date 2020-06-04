Even under pressure during a global economic crisis, TNS' capacity upgrades in 2019 paid dividends for customers in Q1 2020, demonstrating its network's reliability

At a time when global stock exchanges are experiencing intense volatility and speculative, high-volume trading as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts equities markets, Transaction Network Services (TNS) today reported its North American backbone network recorded zero packet loss during the highest market data volume periods it has ever seen. This means no TNS customers' trades were lost and critical market data was not dropped or delayed.

"Trading firms rightfully hold their service providers to high standards, and while in recent months every provider's network has been tested by some of the most extreme market conditions possible, TNS has passed with flying colors," said Tom Lazenga, TNS' Vice President of Global Sales. "TNS is always looking for ways to future proof our network and prepare for these unprecedented events, so that if and when they happen, our customers can rest assured that they won't be impacted."

To ensure customers' data will not be lost or delayed because of insufficient network capacity, poor configuration or lack of network resiliency, TNS has spent the past year shoring up its network with acquisitions and upgrades to prepare for the ever-present possibility of volatile market conditions and high trade volume. These preparations have included:

Acquiring Chicago-based trading technology provider NetXpress to augment TNS' financial services portfolio with ultra-low latency exchange connectivity at 11 key global locations across North American, Europe and Asia;

Upgrading and expanding network capacity by investing in dark fiber in the New York Triangle, adding up to 4TB of bandwidth to better manage market data and avoid bottlenecks; and

Enhancing its TNSXpress Market Data solution for the equities and futures markets with a new Layer 1 architecture that can deliver speeds 10 times faster than traditional networks.

"To be successful, trading firms, especially high-frequency traders, need to be able to capitalize on the exact right moment to execute a trade," added Jeff Mezger, Director of Product Management for TNS' Financial Services business. "If their provider's network infrastructure drops or delays the data that would trigger an order, or if the order itself gets lost because of a network outage, that can impact a firm's results. Despite some of the most volatile trading periods seen in recent history, wherein market volumes are doubling and trading activity is at an all-time high, we are proud to report TNS' network equipment recorded zero packet loss across its backbone network. This is a direct testament to our talented engineering and operations teams who work diligently to ensure our infrastructure is designed and managed to meet the needs of market participants globally."

The state-the-art TNSXpress product suite comprises industry leading ultra-low latency infrastructure, market data and connectivity combined with TNS' high touch service and support.

To learn more about TNS' financial services solutions, visit https://tnsi.com/products/financial/.

Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions. In 2020, TNS celebrates 30 years of being a worldwide provider to global companies in the most mission critical industries.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services and is committed to delivering superior service and world-leading payments, financial services and telecommunications solutions to the world's most prestigious companies.

Founded in 1990 in the US and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, TNS provides an extensive portfolio of services to customers in more than 60 countries spanning the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific region with its reach extending to many more. For more information about TNS Financial Services offerings visit www.tnsxpress.com or go to our media center for our latest news www.tnsi.com/media-center/

