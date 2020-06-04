A premier data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latestsuccess story that highlights how a leading medical implants manufacturer used sales force effectiveness to develop new sales models.

This success story offers in-depth insights into Quantzig's sales analytics capabilities and sheds light on the importance of innovative sales models for medical implants manufacturers.

In the medical implants manufacturing market, the sales force is one of the most effective mediums to engage with patients and devise effective sales strategies. A recent study reveals that the sales force effectiveness contributes to about 10% of the overall revenue in any medical implant manufacturing organization. In this competitive landscape, it is mandatory to understand the customers and deliver the best customer experience. In the medical implants manufacturing space, sales force effectiveness ensures increase in the sales performance.

With the rising need for better health care services, medical implants manufacturers have started capitalizing on innovations to enhance their product offerings. But most of the medical implant manufacturing companies in the market are now facing challenges with bridging the gap between demand and supply and monitoring sales force effectiveness. Facing a similar challenge, a leading medical implants company approached Quantzig to understand the effectiveness of their sales force. They were also looking forward to understanding the reason behind high customer churn rates with the help advanced sales analytics solutions.

Quantzig's sales force effectiveness solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Develop new sales models Deliver value added services Devise a robust customer-centric approach With an extensive market research and consumer survey the client was able to develop new sales models By increasing the convenience of purchasing the client was able to deliver value added services With a detailed understanding of each customer segment, the client was able to devise a robust customer centric approach

According to Quantzig's sales force effectiveness experts, "Leading organizations in the medical implants manufacturing landscape are devising salesforce effectiveness to effectively respond to pressures from customers and competitors.

The sales force effectiveness solutions offered predictive insights on:

Determining the profit potential of various customer segment

Leveraging sales force analytics to drive better sales revenue

