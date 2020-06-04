Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN CEO Interviewed On Vancouver's #1 News/Talk Radio Station, Discusses GenViro! Covid-19 :15 Swift Test Kit, Additional Interviews Anticipated

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK:DECN) through its subsidiary Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc. today made available CEO Keith Berman's recent interview on radio station CKNW, Vancouver's #1 rated News/Talk Radio station in the adult 35-64 sector. Berman appeared LIVE with talk show host John Daly on his "Daly Back on the Beat," Show and discussed the Decision Diagnostics GenViro! Covid-19 :15 Swift Kit testing kit. You can listen to the full interview here at:

https://app.criticalmention.com/app/#/report/0d5e3e82-8ecd-4ac6-aa2b-cfa28f08fb5d

The company had previously announced that separate Emergency Use Applications (EUA) had been filed for its GenViro! Professional use and GenViro! at-home use test kits which are currently before the FDA for their review. In addition, the company will shortly update its web site with additional testing data. The provision of previous information provided was taken down due to unauthorized publication of the data password. Additional testing data is due to us in the next several days and will be reviewed and posted. We are currently searching for methods to make this data more secure.

Decision Diagnostics through its Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc. subsidiary is an 18-year old diabetes testing firm, high-level manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for its own proprietary regulated medical devices. Subject to FDA authorization of its GenViro! Swift kits, DECN anticipates adopting its further developed impedance technology, first utilized for its diabetic testing products and distribution networks, to implement the manufacturing and distribution of its GenViro! Covid-19 :15 Swift test kits in the U.S., Canada, and worldwide.

Keith Berman, CEO of Decision Diagnostics Corp. commented, "We will continue working toward an FDA authorized EUA for our GenViro! Swift :15 second testing kits for both professional use and application, and also for at-home use. Media interest such as this demonstrated by a well-respected news/talk station such as CKNW as well as WCBS-TV helps support our contention that we have developed a unique testing kit and we hope to be in a position to provide additional media interviews in the coming weeks to spread the word."

Both of our Covid-19 test kits are now in the FDA EUA review process. The company has received Pre-EUA Acknowledgement letters from the U.S. FDA for device (serial number) PEUA200232, GenViro Covid-19 Swift Kit for professional use in commercial and group settings and device (serial number) PEUA200947, GenViro Covid-19 Screening Kit for at home use. In addition the FDA recently published a new EUA Template for serology and serology-type tests which has made the company's submission of data perhaps less onerous and certainly more germane to our product than previously.

Mr. Berman concluded, "The company has implemented additional web and data security precautions, which are essential, after certain hidden directories on our subsidiary Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc.'s web site were hacked by Cyber criminals in an attempt to discredit the company. The actions we are taking are being done to protect the company and its shareholders while at the same time providing timely disclosure for our on-going efforts to commercialize our Genviro! Covid-19 :15 Swift test kits which are designed to provide, after authorization by the FDA, reliable and cost effective testing and identification of the Covid-19 virus.

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is the leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With newly inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $15+ billion at-home testing market. The company's new GenViro!™ product designed to test for Covid-19, is not yet available in the United States or Puerto Rico, but Emergency Waivers are in process with the U.S. FDA, and the product concept has been and will continue to be presented to officials in Washington, DC by request. The product concept was also featured on Yahoo News and in a report on WCBS-TV in New York. That report can be viewed at:

https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/05/05/coronavirus-covid-19-decision-diagnostics-testing/

These efforts continue.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of June 3, 2020, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Decision Diagnostics Corp.

Keith Berman (805) 446-2973

info@decisiondiagnostics.co

www.genultimate.com

www.genultimatetbg.com

SOURCE: Decision Diagnostics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592662/DECN-CEO-Interviewed-On-Vancouvers-1-NewsTalk-Radio-Station-Discusses-GenViro-Covid-19-15-Swift-Test-Kit-Additional-Interviews-Anticipated