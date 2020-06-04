The Dutch PV system provider's MHI panels feature multi-busbar technology and 120 half-cut, monocrystalline cells. The series has a power output of 355-375 W and efficiency of 19.2-20.3%.Netherlands-based PV system supplier Autarco has unveiled a solar module series based on 166mm silicon wafers and monocrystalline Perc cells, with CEO Dan Horan telling pv magazine: "The series' primary use will be the rooftop market." The MHI series features five half-cell panels with power outputs of 355-375 W and efficiencies of 19.2-20.3%. The modules, featuring 120 half-cells each measuring 166 by 83mm, ...

