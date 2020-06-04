Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan

On 7 April 2020, Mainstay Medical International plc (the "Company" or "Mainstay") announced that it intended to establish a new Irish holding company for the Mainstay group (the "Mainstay Group"), Mainstay Medical Holdings plc ("Mainstay Holdings") and to delist Mainstay's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris and the Euronext Growth market operated by Euronext Dublin (the "Delisting"). It is intended that this new corporate structure will be a corporate reorganization implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 (the "Scheme", and, together with the Delisting, the "Reorganization

Mainstay is pleased to announce that today, 4 June 2020, the High Court sanctioned the Scheme on the basis of the terms set out in the Circular (without modification). A formal order confirming the decision of the High Court is expected to be issued shortly (the "Court Order"). The Scheme will become effective immediately upon the filing of the Court Order with the Companies Registration Office, which is expected to occur on Friday, 5 June 2020.

Suspension of Trading and Delisting

Applications have been made by Mainstay for the delisting of the Company's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris and the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Dublin ("Euronext Growth"). Trading in the Company's ordinary shares on Euronext Growth and Euronext Paris will be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. (Irish time) on 5 June 2020. It is expected that delisting of the ordinary shares from Euronext Growth and Euronext Paris will occur with effect from 7.00 a.m. (Irish time) on 8 June 2020.

About Mainstay

Mainstay is a medical device company focused on commercializing an innovative implantable restorative neurostimulation system, ReActiv8, for people with disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP). The Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. It has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands, and is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (MSTY.PA) and Euronext Growth operated by Euronext Dublin (MSTY.IE).

About Chronic Low Back Pain

One of the root causes of CLBP is impaired control by the nervous system of the muscles that dynamically stabilize the spine. ReActiv8 is designed to electrically stimulate the nerves responsible for contracting these muscles to improve dynamic spine stability, allowing the body to recover from CLBP.

People with CLBP usually have a greatly reduced quality of life and score significantly higher on scales for pain, disability, depression, anxiety and sleep disorders. Their pain and disability can persist despite the best available medical treatments, and only a small percentage of cases result from an identified pathological condition or anatomical defect that may be correctable with spine surgery. Their ability to work or be productive is seriously affected by the condition and the resulting days lost from work, disability benefits and health resource utilization put a significant burden on individuals, families, communities, industry and governments.

Further information can be found at www.mainstay-medical.com

CAUTION in the United States, ReActiv8 is limited by federal law to investigational use only.

