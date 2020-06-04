XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 June 2020

XP Power Limited

Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, has today been notified that on 4 June 2020 Penny Peters sold 100,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 3,570 pence. Penny Peters is the wife of, and therefore a person closely associated with James Peters, Chairman of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Penny Peters 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status This notification concerns a person closely associated with a Company Director. The person discharging managerial responsibilities is James Peters, the issuer's Chairman. The association arises by virtue of Penny Peters being the spouse of Mr Peters. (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP POWER LIMITED (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3,570 pence 100,000 (e) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



N/A (f) Date of the transaction 4 June 2020 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman