XP POWER LTD - Director/PDMR Shareholding

XP Power Limited ("the Company"), one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components to the electronics industry, has today been notified that on 4 June 2020 Penny Peters sold 100,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 3,570 pence. Penny Peters is the wife of, and therefore a person closely associated with James Peters, Chairman of the Company.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Penny Peters
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|This notification concerns a person closely associated with a Company Director. The person discharging managerial responsibilities is James Peters, the issuer's Chairman. The association arises by virtue of Penny Peters being the spouse of Mr Peters.
|(b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|(a)
|Name
|XP POWER LIMITED
|(b)
|LEI
|213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the Financial Instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|(b)
|Identification code of the Financial Instrument
|SG9999003735
|(c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|(d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3,570 pence
|100,000
|(e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
|(f)
|Date of the transaction
|4 June 2020
|(g)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
XP Power
Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515
Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515
Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571
Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman
