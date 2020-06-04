AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Receives an Order for $125,000

Company provides shareholder update

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received an order for $125,000.

The order was for and ASV Track Loader with a mulching head. The equipment will be used for clearing underbrush in Northern California and will ship before the end of June.

SEC Reporting

The company filed its 10K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in line with SEC guidelines. The 10Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, will be filed June 29, 2020, also within SEC guidelines related to COVID-19 delays.

Government Funding

The Company has received $228,442 under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program. The Company has been approved for up to $2 million by the SBA for a Disaster Assistance Loan and has received a $10,000 advance. The monies are expected to be available to the Company by mid-June 2020. Loan terms have yet to be provided.

Sales and Marketing

The sales potential remains positive and the company is in constant contact with customers and potential customers. The sales team is experiencing a delay in the decision-making process but remains positive. The Company and a Dubai-based partner are responding to international RFPs and recently responded to an RFP for water purification systems serving over a million people. The RFP is for $320 million and four other companies are responding.

