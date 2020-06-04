Safeture Signs Deal with International Paper for Enterprise Solution

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB said today it signed an agreement with U.S.-based International Paper, one of the world's leading producers of fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper, for its full Enterprise platform. This is a key step for Safeture's expansion in the U.S market.

The contract is valued at USD 404 000 over three years.

International Paper has about 52,000 employees in over 400 facilities worldwide, with some 3,000 international and domestic travelers. The multi-year agreement with Safeture for its Enterprise software includes solutions such as Facilities, Travel Management Company integration, and eLearning. Safeture's U.K. partner SPS Global is responsible for international response and rescue services.

"This is a fantastic deal for Safeture as International Paper is a giant in its industry, and this deal gives us a great opportunity to expand in the U.S. market," said Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture. "An increasing number of large companies recognize how vital it is to protect their most important asset - their employees. It's encouraging to see them turn to Safeture as their trusted partner."

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden.

The company offers a complete cloud-based platform designed to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps companies and organizations to protect what matters most - their employees.

Safeture Enterprise gives larger corporations the ability to effectively automate safety and security while seamlessly integrating the software to become a natural part of their internal processes.

The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. Ph: +46 8-463 83 00 E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

