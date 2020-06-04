Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Charttechnischer Ausbruch und DIE wirklich bedeutende News in Kürze!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Tradegate
03.06.20
13:46 Uhr
63,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,0062,5016:48
62,0062,5016:16
PR Newswire
04.06.2020 | 16:28
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thomson Reuters Corp - Result of AGM

Thomson Reuters Corp - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 4

Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 4, 2020 -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

All 12 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board, and all of the nominees were previously directors of the company. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

The results were as follows:

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld% Votes Withheld
David Thomson435,895,38498.94%4,662,4321.06%
Steve Hasker437,303,28699.26%3,254,1180.74%
Kirk E. Arnold433,610,79098.42%6,946,6341.58%
David W. Binet411,656,08593.44%28,901,3886.56%
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.408,680,56292.76%31,876,7247.24%
Michael E. Daniels418,211,73094.93%22,345,2045.07%
Kirk Koenigsbauer440,068,65199.89%488,2750.11%
Vance K. Opperman414,377,32994.06%26,179,5855.94%
Kim M. Rivera439,755,75399.82%799,4720.18%
Barry Salzberg427,554,65797.05%12,999,0422.95%
Peter J. Thomson420,676,36295.49%19,877,5014.51%
Wulf von Schimmelmann433,009,13398.29%7,544,4891.71%

Thomson Reuters thanks its two outgoing directors for their significant contributions to the company. Sheila Bair served on the Board since 2014 and was Chair of the Risk Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. Kristin Peck served on the Board since 2016 and was a member of the Corporate Governance Committee and Human Resources Committee. In connection with Ms. Bair's retirement from the Board, Kirk Arnold was appointed as the new Chair of the Risk Committee.

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIAINVESTORS
David CrundwellFrank J. Golden
Head of Corporate AffairsHead of Investor Relations
+44 79 0989 8605+1 646 223 5288
david.crundwell@tr.comfrank.golden@tr.com
THOMSON REUTERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.