Thomson Reuters Corp - Result of AGM

Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 4, 2020 -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday.

All 12 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board, and all of the nominees were previously directors of the company. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

The results were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld David Thomson 435,895,384 98.94% 4,662,432 1.06% Steve Hasker 437,303,286 99.26% 3,254,118 0.74% Kirk E. Arnold 433,610,790 98.42% 6,946,634 1.58% David W. Binet 411,656,085 93.44% 28,901,388 6.56% W. Edmund Clark, C.M. 408,680,562 92.76% 31,876,724 7.24% Michael E. Daniels 418,211,730 94.93% 22,345,204 5.07% Kirk Koenigsbauer 440,068,651 99.89% 488,275 0.11% Vance K. Opperman 414,377,329 94.06% 26,179,585 5.94% Kim M. Rivera 439,755,753 99.82% 799,472 0.18% Barry Salzberg 427,554,657 97.05% 12,999,042 2.95% Peter J. Thomson 420,676,362 95.49% 19,877,501 4.51% Wulf von Schimmelmann 433,009,133 98.29% 7,544,489 1.71%

Thomson Reuters thanks its two outgoing directors for their significant contributions to the company. Sheila Bair served on the Board since 2014 and was Chair of the Risk Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. Kristin Peck served on the Board since 2016 and was a member of the Corporate Governance Committee and Human Resources Committee. In connection with Ms. Bair's retirement from the Board, Kirk Arnold was appointed as the new Chair of the Risk Committee.

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.