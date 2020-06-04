HRH Princess Hussa Bint Salman Bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud was appointed as the Honorary Chair of the Saudi Social Responsibility Association. This is the first Philanthropic Association specializing in liaising among three sectors; the governmental, the private the non-profit.

The Head of the Board of Directors; Mr. Saud Bin Hussein Alsubayee, thanked HRH expressed the Board members' deep appreciation on her acceptance of the Honorary Chair of the Association. He added that this is a continuation of HRH's well known role in supporting charitable work consolidating social responsibility. It shows HRH's keen sense of the importance of the development of the non-profit sector to match the social aspirations at the heart of the 2030 Vision of the Kingdom, especially vis-a-vis social responsibility, which nowadays is the back-bone supporting social development promoting national cohesion in individuals establishments alike.

Alsubayee also extolled the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources Social Development for adopting constructive initiatives varied means, including the present Association, to consolidate the concept of social responsibility ensure the Kingdom's continued development.

It is pertinent here to add that the Social Responsibility Association has been established in Sha'ban 1440 H (April 2019) has recruited, for its members, highly esteemed specialists in the field of social responsibility in the Kingdom.

