STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blick Global Group have received information our company is nominated and shortlisted in the category "Best iGaming Acquisition Team - Nordics 2020". According to CFI.co there are three companies nominated in this category and the winner will be presented summer 2020.

Please read information below about the nomination from CFI.co

Nominee: Blick Global Group

Award: Best iGaming Acquisition Team - Nordics 2020

Awards criteria

The CFI.co award selection panel is using a wide range of criteria to help it reach informed decisions regarding the awards, lending the critical eye of a collective 170 years of business journalism, corporate leadership and academia to the exhaustive information gathered by the award body's own research team. Some of the more important factors taken into consideration are as follows:

Demonstrated shareholder value creation

Growth in enterprise value

Customer value-added products & services

Innovations championed by management team

Strategic alliances, partnerships and supply chain management

Organic sales growth and/or M&A activity

Corporate governance

Quality and strength of nominations

About CFI.co provides insight into some of the more complex areas of international finance and development issues both in print and online, with a particular emphasis on identifying examples and drivers of economic convergence. By combining our journalistic experience with reports from influential organisations, CFI.co delivers its 152,000 readers and subscribers a unique mix of views and opinions.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/blick-global-group-ab/r/blick-global-group-nominated-and-shortlisted-in-cfi-co-award,c3128186