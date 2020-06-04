German equipment manufacturer teamtechnik announced it has received an order from a European module manufacturer for several stringers to process nine busbar half cells. Already a major trend among module makers in China, 9BB technology now looks to be headed further afield.Teamtechnik has received an order for several units of its TT2100 stringer from Germany based manufacturer SolarWelt. The tools are set to be delivered in time for Solarwelt to begin production in the first quarter of 2021. A new entrant to the module market, Solarwelt is working closely with fellow German producer Heckert ...

