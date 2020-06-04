7 Ways KnownHost's Cloud Hosting Could Change Business

WEST CHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / In 2010, 48% of businesses had at least some services on the cloud. Today, that figure is 90%. Does that include yours? If not, people should know that their competitors are gaining ground through the power of the cloud. Here's why:

#1 - Cloud Hosting is the Fastest Around

The average visitor expects your website to load within two seconds (40% will leave after three).

When your website finds itself on the same server as many others, problems can strike suddenly and without warning.

This type of hosting, also known as shared hosting, means that many websites use the same hardware, competing against one another for resources.

For the heaviest of traffic, nothing but managed cloud-based servers will do.

#2 - The Cloud Scales as Your Grow (Or Shrinks Down When You Need Less Resources)

Cloud hosting allows you to scale up (and down) at will, growing along with your traffic - no matter how abrupt your visitor spikes might be.

Respected hosting providers should make it fast and easy to move up when you need to. With KnownHost, their bottom tier Shared Web Hosting easily handles 25,000 visitors per month. Move up to the cloud package - and you're looking at welcoming up to 100,000 visitors per month or more.

Here's the breakdown...

#3 - Cloud Hosting Makes Redundant Server Environments, Well, Redundant

With non-cloud hosting solutions, your website files sit on a single server. If something happens to that server, your website unceremoniously goes offline. Then the wait begins - the wait for your hosting provider to fix it, or the wait for your in-house techies to get to grips with whatever's going on.

In the meantime, a site backup takes the place of your existing site within seconds. Good news, surely?

Only this process - known as redundancy - doesn't mean exact replicate. It means old. And that could mean presenting your customers with outdated information. How helpful.

Which leads us round to benefit number four...

#4 - The Cloud Delivers on Uptime Promises (If and Only If You Choose the Right Provider)

The average uptime of 32 shared web hosting providers is 99.59% - which is around 35 hours 32 minutes of downtime - per year, per WEBSITE.

Despite 99.59% sounding like a pretty good uptime figure, anything less than perfect uptime and you run the risk of…

- Lost SEO

- Lost data

- Lost productivity

- Lost opportunities

- Damage to your brand

- A flurry of SLA comp claims

Ouch. So when it comes to uptime, shared hosting is bad and cloud hosting is good… right?

Drumroll please… it's not about the hosting type. It's about the host. Just as with shared hosting, the uptime of cloud hosting also relies on the provider. So pick one with a proven track record for keeping to their uptime promises.

More than 80% of businesses now require a guaranteed uptime of 99.99% from their cloud service vendors

#5 - Your Cloud Hosting Could Complement Your Environmental Policy

88% of consumers want the companies they use to help them be more environmentally friendly

Consumers care about green issues. They like to do business with firms that take the environment seriously; while B2B companies should also consider whether their clients have green policy expectations of their business partners.

For B2C and B2B alike, cloud hosting is THE greenest hosting solution. Full stop. By using fewer datacentres and only ever using the server resources you need at any one point in time you leave a smaller carbon footprint. Simple as that.

#6 - Data Security is Second to None ( IF You Choose Your Cloud Hosting Wisely)

If data protection isn't your number one IT security priority, it should be. One breach has the ability to bankrupt a business - through lost goodwill and reputation damage if not through immediate financial loss.

The global average cost of a data breach is $3.9 million

When you host in the cloud, you tap into many advanced security features. This includes the basics - authentication, access control, and encryption, and moves on to include advanced WAF protection, proactive defense for PHP applications and much more.

#7 - The Low Cost of Cloud Hosting Eclipses In-House Hosting

When you opt for in-house servers, you have all kinds of costs that quickly add up. Including…

- Hardware costs for servers and storage

- Replacement part costs

- Redundant hardware purchases (if high availability is needed)

- Server room and cooling electricity expenses

- High software costs that might leave you using outdated versions

- Labour expenses - both for support and maintenance

- On-going challenges in the pursuit of scalability, redundancy, and expertise

The reliability of cloud hosting coupled with its scale-up-and-down capability makes cloud hosting the clear winner when it comes to comparison with in-house hosting. And any cloud hosting provider worth their salt will offer FREE setup, migration and backups, plus a 100% satisfaction guarantee (as KnownHost does).

Media Details

Company: KnownHost

Email: sales@knownhost.com

Website: https://www.knownhost.com/

SOURCE: KnownHost

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592752/7-Ways-KnownHosts-Cloud-Hosting-Could-Change-Business