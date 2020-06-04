AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Bobby Kwan as Senior Underwriter for Property Lines, effective August 17, 2020. In this role, Mr. Kwan will work in tandem with the Asia Pacific Property Team to manage AXIS Re's Property book of business in the region. He will be based in Singapore and will report to Les Loh, President APAC, AXIS Re.

"Bobby is a strong addition to the AXIS Re team, bringing with him vast underwriting and management experience, a robust network and technical knowledge of the Asia Pacific region," says Mr. Loh. "I look forward to seeing him drive and develop our Cat and Property portfolios in the market."

Mr. Kwan has more than 30 years of underwriting and management experience, including a recent 10-year tenure at PartnerRe and a 20-year tenure at AXA Re/Paris Re, prior to its 2010 acquisition by PartnerRe.

