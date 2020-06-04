Outstanding employer status is based on independent employee trust audit

Over 70% of employees anonymously evaluated Teleperformance in Malaysia

Evaluation criteria heavily weighted on employee trust in Teleperformance

2020 GPTW certification is first for Teleperformance in Malaysia

70% of Teleperformance employees worldwide work in certified top employer operations

Safeguarding employment and the health safety of employees remain top priorities

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its Malaysia operations received the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) Award for the first time. Highlights of the 2020 GPTW recognition include high employee survey participation rates and strong scores for all evaluation areas. The GPTW 2020 certification is particularly significant with the world currently engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Jose Bezanilla, CEO GPTW Greater China and Asia, said: "Over 70% of Teleperformance's employees in Malaysia participated in confidential surveys that assess employee trust by rating the company on credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Survey responses are independently cross-validated with rigorous field audits covering everything from the quality of physical work facilities and employee amenities to corporate culture. It is particularly noteworthy that the Malaysia operation was able to attain certification in their very first attempt. This is extremely challenging to accomplish. We are very pleased to recognize Teleperformance in Malaysia as a 2020 Great Place to Work."

Sam Chong, CEO, Teleperformance Malaysia, said: "We operate as an international multilingual hub with 15 nationalities represented in our team here in Malaysia. As a diverse, international team with many cultural nuances to consider, we are really proud that our own employees, based on their high trust level in our company, scored us as being worthy of GPTW certification in all evaluation criteria on our very first attempt. Diversity is our greatest strength and this Great Place to Work designation shows that we truly are one family. The well-being of our people is a top priority. Over 80% of our staff currently work from home due to the Covid-19 situation while we continue to support our clients in 15 different languages."

With a top global priority of employee well-being, twenty-one (21) separate Teleperformance country operations including Malaysia are currently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "We were the first in our industry to establish operations in Penang. Malaysia is growing into an important regional multilingual hub for us. Our expanding success there is based on a talented, multicultural team of professionals united in a common mission of consistently delivering great results for our clients in multiple languages. Globally, the health, safety and professional growth of our people remain top priorities for the Group. This commitment is validated by being currently independently certified as a top employer in 21 countries comprising 70% of our worldwide workforce. We are pleased both the independent audit findings, and, especially, the unbiased endorsements of our own employees have made us a Great Place to Work in Malaysia."

