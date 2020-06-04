ZENWORK INC: Tax1099 Builds Integration with BQE Core to Streamline 1099 eFilings

BQE Core and Tax1099 Software Integration to Help Automate IRS & State 1099 Form eFiling for Accounts Payable Teams of All Sizes

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / This morning, Zenwork, Inc. announced its integration between Tax1099, their flagship eFiling product, and the accounting and invoicing software, BQE Core. This integration will allow Tax1099 users to sync BQE Core data into the Tax1099 system in order to ease the eFiling of 1099 forms as well as vendor on-boarding processes such as the collection of W-9's and TIN matching.

"Our business ethos has always been to help companies stay compliant with our suite of products," says Sanjeev Singh, CEO and Founder of Zenwork. "Staying compliant can consume a lot of time when it comes to information reporting for contractors and vendors. We are constantly expanding our Tax1099 integrations list so that we can simplify and streamline the 1099 tax eFiling process for our users as much as possible."

Customers who use BQE Core for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting can now easily pull that data into Tax1099 instead of manually importing or entering data for 1099 forms.

"From on-boarding a vendor to filing the 1099 electronically, Tax1099 does it all beautifully," said Shafat Qazi, CEO & Founder of BQE Software. "We are super excited about this partnership and confident that this integration will be very popular among BQE Core customers. It is not just the time savings, it is also about being compliant and doing everything accurately with minimum effort", added Mr. Qazi.

When BQE Core users are setting up vendors and employees within BQE Core, they have the option to mark them as 1099 eligible. When these users log into Tax1099 and link to BQE Core through the new integration, data for the 1099 eligible vendors and employees will be pulled over. This data includes Payer information, vendor or employee information, and the cash and check payments made to the vendors and employees for that set year.

"We are very excited about the integration between Tax1099 and BQE Core so our mutual customers can enjoy an easier 1099 filing season," says April Rae Mallord, Director of Business Development for Zenwork. "We are also excited to work with BQE Core on creating educational content for both of our customers, and growing the business relationship for a long time to come."

Some of the benefits of this new integration consist of:

Vendor Setup in BQE Core

Within BQE Core, users can mark vendors and contractors as 1099 MISC Form eligible in their profile to assure that they will be pulled over to Tax1099.

View, Edit, Submit, and Store Forms

Tax1099 allows customers to view, edit, and submit forms to the IRS through eFle. These forms will remain in the 256-bit, bank-grade security for 7 years.

Vendor On-boarding and Verification

Businesses can complete the vendor on-boarding and verification informational loop with Tax1099's automated W-9 collection and TIN matching. Tax1099 verifies W-9 data with the IRS to validate vendors' and contractors' SSNs and EINs

Competitive Pricing Structure

Tax1099 users are able to pay as they go for eFiling, form delivery, W-9 collection, and TIN verification. They are able to file forms in bulk or individually, while taking advantage of the tiered pricing model.

Customer Support

Customer support is provided through email, phone, live chat, and knowledge base videos and articles.

Security

Zenwork provides secure 256-bit, bank-grade security for data. They undergo a yearly audit to receive SSAE-16 SOC Type II attestation. In addition, data is encrypted at rest and in motion, is backed up in real-time to prevent information loss, and two-factor authentication provides another layer of security. All information, forms, and reports are saved and stored for 7 years and are accessible at any time during those 7 years.

About Zenwork: Zenwork, Inc. has been in the compliance business for more than 10 years and has over 7 different software platforms. Its flagship product, Tax1099, is an digital tax software platform that eFiles millions of 1099 forms each tax season. Tax1099.com is IRS-approved, Quickbooks preferred, and serves over 150,000 users ranging from small businesses to large corporations. Some of its features include data security, two-factor authentication, workflow management, TIN matching, scheduled eFiling, and much more! Zenwork has also recently expanded to the Cannabis industry; developing a PoS System for dispensaries, distributors, and cultivators that provides tax automation and filing. To learn more about Zenwork, Inc., visit www.zenwork.com.

About BQE: Since 1995, BQE Software has been developing business management solutions for its users. BQE Core, the leading BQE software product, is a cloud-based platform that provides integrated time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting for the professional service industry. It serves a wide variety of experts such as attorneys, accountants, engineers, IT consultants, graphic and interior designers, architects and more. BQE Core can be accessed through any browser, and has applications for both Apple and Android devices.

