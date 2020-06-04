OL GROUPE: OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS JOINS FORCES WITH VEOLIA TO DEFINE THE CLUB'S CARBON STRATEGY AND ANNOUNCES A 100% RECYCLED TRAINING T-SHIRT

Thursday 4 June 2020

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Friday 5 June 2020, Olympique Lyonnais and Veolia will present their common initiatives in favor of the environment.



Veolia has been a partner of the club for 10 years and contributes its skills and know-how to step up OL Groupe's environmental transformation.



Becoming the Club's official "Environment Partner" means working together to build and deploy an ambitious programme of resource conservation and ecodesign, of reuse and recycling. This two-year collaboration (until 30 June 2022) will make OL one of the very first football clubs to undertake a comprehensive environmental programme.

Veolia will accompany Olympique Lyonnais in this regard as it develops a carbon strategy, from assessing its carbon footprint to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.



The partners have already set their first initiatives in motion, while waiting for the initial test results. Today, Veolia and OL have today revealed the design of a new Training T-shirt, made of 100% recycled material in the Rhône-Alpes region, and developed jointly by Veolia and Olympique Lyonnais. The T-shirt will become part of the range of products offered in the Club's boutiques starting in the 2020/21 season.

Players on the Club's teams will also be given individual waterbottles made of Veolia recycled material that will replace single-use plastic bottles.

Olympique Lyonnais will also raise awareness among spectators in the stadium as soon as they are allowed to return. Initiatives will include flavoured drinking water at "water bars", games to raise awareness about the environment on the Club app and publicity campaigns to encourage spectators to adopt more responsible behaviour concerning waste sorting and water and energy conservation.



Finally, the players on OL's men's and women's professional teams will support these initiatives through a new awareness campaign to be deployed throughout the month of June.



Click here to play the video



To complement this environmental partnership, Veolia has become a Major Sponsor of the OL women's team, six-time European champions and French champions for the last 14 seasons. The Veolia brand will appear on players' sleeves for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons. This commitment reflects the values of male-female equality and inclusion shared by Olympique Lyonnais and Veolia.



Veolia will also support the "Corporate and Employment Centre", which will become the "Corporate and Employment Centre in partnership with Veolia" starting with the 2020/21 season. This flagship project, part of the CSR strategy developed by OL Foundation in partnership with the French national employment office and the non-profit organisation Nes&Cité, aims to ensure true equality of employment opportunity.

