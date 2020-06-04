Rollout of the radio monetisation service in six new countries

11 countries already covered worldwide

Regulatory News:

Following the announcement of the launch of Sonos Radio on 21 April 2020, AudioValley, an international specialist in BtoB digital audio solutions, (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY) (ISIN code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY) is announcing the rollout of Sonos Radio in six new countries from 3 June.

This new free radio streaming service, monetised exclusively by Targetspot, features 60,000 or more radio stations of several streaming partners, together with the original programming of Sonos. After its launch in the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada and Australia, it will now be available in six additional countries: France, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and New Zealand. Rollout of the service to other new countries is already envisaged under the partnership.

Sonos customers currently own more than 29 million of its audio hardware products and account for around 10 million households worldwide. They therefore represent a unique opportunity for all brands and advertisers wishing to target such users. Targetspot will leverage its international salesforce and access to programmatic marketplaces to monetise this audience.

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO and founder of AudioValley, says: "We are delighted to see Sonos Radio being rolled out in these six new countries. The monetisation of the Sonos radios by Targetspot will thus be significantly extended under our exclusive partnership. This new stage illustrates Targetspot's unique international positioning and its technological edge with a solution that can absorb significant additional volumes without requiring major additional resources or investment. With this major partnership, the scalability of our development model really shows its worth."

NEXT EVENT

First-half 2020 revenue

Monday July 27, 2020 (after market close)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005635/en/

Contacts:

AUDIOVALLEY

Sébastien Veldeman

+ 32 (0) 2 466 31 60

investorrelations@audiovalley.com

ACTIFIN, financial communications

Victoire Demeestère

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

vdemeestere@actifin.fr

ACTIFIN, financial press relations

Jennifer Jullia

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

jjullia@actifin.fr

investorrelations@audiovalley.com

BACKSTAGE COM, Belgium

Gunther De Backer

+32 (0)475 903 909

gunther@backstagecom.be