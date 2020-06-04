A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a heavy electrical equipment industry client and explains how the client leveraged market research solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about Infiniti's market research solution.

Engagement Overview:

A German-based heavy electrical equipment industry client faced intense margin pressure and inherent growth challenges. The company sought Infiniti's help in expanding its services and identifying promising sources of revenue growth. By collaborating with Infiniti Research, the heavy electrical equipment industry client pursued a new growth strategy that resulted in service revenue increase by more than 15% in a year.

Business Challenges Faced:

Our client, a heavy electrical equipment manufacturer with more than 15 business units spread around the globe, faced inherent growth challenges. The company witnessed a huge decline in profit margins and started losing ground to its competitors. The client, therefore, wanted to revamp their business model, expand service offerings, and pursue a new growth strategy. To do so, the company required a research partner to help them with market, customer, and competitive research. With Infiniti's custom market research solution, the client also wanted to develop a coherent response to pricing changes, identify growth opportunities within services, and identify promising sources of revenue growth. Besides, the client wanted to identify distinct avenues of service-program growth and enhance return on investment.

Infiniti's market research solution helped the client to:

Adjust capacity planning, deepen customer partnerships to balance contractual obligations with operational challenges, and focus on supply chain resilience

Increase control over their supply chains by shifting to suppliers that offer greater flexibility

Increase market share significantly and enhance potential returns on sales

Witness an increase in service level revenues by over 15%

