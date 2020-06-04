A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by am insurance company and explains how the client leveraged market research solution to achieve savings of over $1.2 million. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about Infiniti's market research solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005659/en/

"Currently, the US insurance sector is going through a period of turmoil. Low-interest rate and persistent barriers to growth, shifting demographics, and rising customer expectations are increasing challenges for companies operating in the global insurance industry," says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

Owing to declining investment yields and slowing market growth, the client encountered a steady decline in profit margins. Also, the client had to spend a large part of their discretionary budget on being compliant and on building systems and processes to keep up with the escalating requirements in the market. Besides, their inability to build a strong digital distribution platform for delivering intuitive and personalized experiences for consumers made it difficult for them to maintain profitability. Consequently, they were losing ground to their competitors. To achieve operational excellence and cost-efficiency, they wanted to understand market developments and keep pace with industry changes. To do so, they chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering custom market research solution.

To gain a competitive advantage in today's competitive marketplace, insurance companies need to improve their cost efficiency and achieve operational excellence. Our custom market research solution can help you to achieve these strategic objectives. Contact us here.

Business Outcome

By leveraging Infiniti's custom market research solution, the insurance industry client was able to focus on improving their loss ratios through a diverse set of measures, including portfolio mix diversification, improved risk selection and pricing, and stronger risk management. Besides, the client applied lessons and leading practices from other markets around the world to increase efficiencies and lower costs in risk and compliance. The experts also helped the client to identify the best InsurTech companies in the United States. The collaboration with InsurTech companies helped the client to accelerate digitization journey and fulfill their longer-term transformation plans. In addition to this, the effective use of advanced technology helped the client to develop new value propositions and new business models.

Besides, the client was able to:

Achieve operational excellence

Manage regulatory pressures

Master disruptive technology and navigate the market risks

Achieve savings of over $1.2 million

Low-interest rate, slow growth, and evolving regulations are increasing challenges for companies in the insurance industry. Our custom market research solution can help insurance companies to get a holistic and more accurate view of the market to make informed business decisions. Request more info here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005659/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us