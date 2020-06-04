Arix Bioscience plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, 4 June 2020: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing and building breakthrough biotech companies, announces that its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") was held today, Thursday, 4 June 2020, at 14.00 BST. At the Meeting, the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 4 May 2020 (the "Notice of AGM"), were proposed and passed by way of a poll.

Full details of the poll results are set out below.

No RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % TOTAL VOTES % of ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 01 To receive the Directors' report and the accounts for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 39,702,307 100.00% 1,111 0.00% 39,703,418 29.29 0 02 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 28,565,229 71.98% 11,118,962 28.02% 39,684,191 29.28 19,227 03 To re-elect Professor Trevor Jones as a Director 39,701,337 100.00% 1,757 0.00% 39,703,094 29.29 324 04 To re-elect Giles Kerr as a Director 39,701,633 100.00% 1,111 0.00% 39,702,744 29.29 674 05 To re-elect Mark Breuer as a Director 39,702,744 100.00% 0 0.00% 39,702,744 29.29 674 06 To elect Naseem Amin as a Director 38,002,697 95.72% 1,700,047 4.28% 39,702,744 29.29 674 07 To re-appoint PwC LLP as auditors of the Company 39,693,236 100.00% 1,303 0.00% 39,694,539 29.28 8,879 08 To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors 39,694,848 100.00% 970 0.00% 39,695,818 29.28 7,600 09 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 37,991,949 95.69% 1,709,598 4.31% 39,701,547 29.29 1,871 10 To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued

share capital* 37,087,210 93.42% 2,613,385 6.58% 39,700,595 29.29 2,823 11 To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the

Company's issued share capital* 37,085,231 93.42% 2,613,385 6.58% 39,698,616 29.29 4,802 12 To authorise the Company to buy back shares* 39,693,090 99.98% 7,878 0.02% 39,700,968 29.29 2,450 13 To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice* 39,694,818 99.98% 7,079 0.02% 39,701,897 29.29 1,521

* Special resolution

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM are contained in the Notice of AGM, published on 12 May 2020, which is available on Arix investor relations website at: https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations.

