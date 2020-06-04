Arix Bioscience Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, June 4
Arix Bioscience plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, 4 June 2020: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing and building breakthrough biotech companies, announces that its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") was held today, Thursday, 4 June 2020, at 14.00 BST. At the Meeting, the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 4 May 2020 (the "Notice of AGM"), were proposed and passed by way of a poll.
Full details of the poll results are set out below.
|No
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES FOR
|%
|VOTES AGAINST
|%
|TOTAL VOTES
|% of ISC VOTED
|VOTES WITHHELD
|01
|To receive the Directors' report and the accounts for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019
|39,702,307
|100.00%
|1,111
|0.00%
|39,703,418
|29.29
|0
|02
|To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2019
|28,565,229
|71.98%
|11,118,962
|28.02%
|39,684,191
|29.28
|19,227
|03
|To re-elect Professor Trevor Jones as a Director
|39,701,337
|100.00%
|1,757
|0.00%
|39,703,094
|29.29
|324
|04
|To re-elect Giles Kerr as a Director
|39,701,633
|100.00%
|1,111
|0.00%
|39,702,744
|29.29
|674
|05
|To re-elect Mark Breuer as a Director
|39,702,744
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|39,702,744
|29.29
|674
|06
|To elect Naseem Amin as a Director
|38,002,697
|95.72%
|1,700,047
|4.28%
|39,702,744
|29.29
|674
|07
|To re-appoint PwC LLP as auditors of the Company
|39,693,236
|100.00%
|1,303
|0.00%
|39,694,539
|29.28
|8,879
|08
|To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors
|39,694,848
|100.00%
|970
|0.00%
|39,695,818
|29.28
|7,600
|09
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|37,991,949
|95.69%
|1,709,598
|4.31%
|39,701,547
|29.29
|1,871
|10
|To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued
share capital*
|37,087,210
|93.42%
|2,613,385
|6.58%
|39,700,595
|29.29
|2,823
|11
|To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the
Company's issued share capital*
|37,085,231
|93.42%
|2,613,385
|6.58%
|39,698,616
|29.29
|4,802
|12
|To authorise the Company to buy back shares*
|39,693,090
|99.98%
|7,878
|0.02%
|39,700,968
|29.29
|2,450
|13
|To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice*
|39,694,818
|99.98%
|7,079
|0.02%
|39,701,897
|29.29
|1,521
* Special resolution
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM are contained in the Notice of AGM, published on 12 May 2020, which is available on Arix investor relations website at: https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations.
ENDS
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 7290 1072
charlotte@arixbioscience.com
Optimum Strategic Communications
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir
T: +44 (0) 203 922 0891
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.
www.arixbioscience.com