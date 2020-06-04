Anzeige
Arix Bioscience Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, June 4

Arix Bioscience plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, 4 June 2020: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing and building breakthrough biotech companies, announces that its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") was held today, Thursday, 4 June 2020, at 14.00 BST. At the Meeting, the ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 4 May 2020 (the "Notice of AGM"), were proposed and passed by way of a poll.

Full details of the poll results are set out below.

NoRESOLUTIONVOTES FOR%VOTES AGAINST%TOTAL VOTES% of ISC VOTEDVOTES WITHHELD
01To receive the Directors' report and the accounts for the Company for the year ended 31 December 201939,702,307100.00%1,1110.00%39,703,41829.290
02To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 201928,565,22971.98%11,118,96228.02%39,684,19129.2819,227
03To re-elect Professor Trevor Jones as a Director39,701,337100.00%1,7570.00%39,703,09429.29324
04To re-elect Giles Kerr as a Director39,701,633100.00%1,1110.00%39,702,74429.29674
05To re-elect Mark Breuer as a Director39,702,744100.00%00.00%39,702,74429.29674
06To elect Naseem Amin as a Director38,002,69795.72%1,700,0474.28%39,702,74429.29674
07To re-appoint PwC LLP as auditors of the Company39,693,236100.00%1,3030.00%39,694,53929.288,879
08To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors39,694,848100.00%9700.00%39,695,81829.287,600
09To authorise the Directors to allot shares37,991,94995.69%1,709,5984.31%39,701,54729.291,871
10To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued
share capital*		37,087,21093.42%2,613,3856.58%39,700,59529.292,823
11To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the
Company's issued share capital*		37,085,23193.42%2,613,3856.58%39,698,61629.294,802
12To authorise the Company to buy back shares*39,693,09099.98%7,8780.02%39,700,96829.292,450
13To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice*39,694,81899.98%7,0790.02%39,701,89729.291,521

* Special resolution

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM are contained in the Notice of AGM, published on 12 May 2020, which is available on Arix investor relations website at: https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/events-presentations.

ENDS

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7290 1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir

T: +44 (0) 203 922 0891

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

www.arixbioscience.com

