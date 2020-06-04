Monument Re announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Cattolica Life DAC from Cattolica Assicurazioni following receipt of regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Ireland and no-objection from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

About Cattolica Assicurazioni.

Cattolica Assicurazioni is one of the main players on the Italian insurance market and the only cooperative company in its industry to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, where it has been present since November 2000. With nearly 3.6 million customers who rely on the insurance solutions and products it distributes, the Group has total premiums of nearly €6 billion (2018).

About Monument Re

Monument Re Limited is a life Reinsurance and Insurance Holding Company with a presence in Bermuda, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Guernsey, with branches in Spain, Italy, France and Germany. Monument Re operates as a reinsurer and acquirer of European asset intensive portfolios. Through this strategy, Monument Re assumes asset-based risks within its risk appetite and efficiently operates these businesses or portfolios.

Monument Re is subject to Group Supervision by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

To learn more, please visit www.monumentregroup.com or contact Manfred Maske, CEO, info@monumentregroup.com.

