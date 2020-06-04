Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.06.2020
Charttechnischer Ausbruch und DIE wirklich bedeutende News in Kürze!?
WKN: A2N5V8 ISIN: CA84651C1095 
Frankfurt
04.06.20
16:45 Uhr
0,730 Euro
+0,045
+6,57 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARK POWER GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPARK POWER GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2020
Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG) (TSX:SPG.WT), parent company to Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), today announced the voting results at its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today. Spark Power is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

% of Votes

For

% of Votes Withheld

Larry Taylor

98.1

1.9

Andrew Clark

98.1

1.9

Jason Sparaga

98.1

1.9

Daniel Peloquin

98.1

1.9

Joseph Quarin

98.1

1.9

Lucio Di Clemente

98.1

1.9

The voting results for the Appointment of the Auditor were as follows:

  • Appointment of Auditor: 99.99% voted for the resolution and 0.01% of the votes were withheld;

About Spark Power

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Media Inquiries:
Natasha McNabb, Corporate Communications Specialist
nmcnabb@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (289) 259-4399

Financial and Investor inquiries:
Dan Ardila, Chief Financial Officer
investors@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x127

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592799/Spark-Announces-Results-of-Voting-at-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
