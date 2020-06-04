Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. ("PMI") (NYSE:PM) will host a live audio call of a presentation and question and answer session by Jacek Olczak, Chief Operating Officer, and Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be held in a virtual format and provide a live audio of the entire PMI session in a listen-only mode. You may register for the call at www.pmi.com/2020deutschebank, in order to receive dial-in instructions and numbers.

Presentation slides will be available on the same site.

An archived copy of the call will be available at www.pmi.com/2020deutschebank until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 10, 2020. The archived call can also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI's free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the U.S. under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 10.6 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 53 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com

