Boardroom PR Private Companies: Safe Space Scan Technologies Launches Affordable Non-Contact Automatic Body Infrared Temperature Detection Scanner with Mask Spotting Compliance Feature

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Safe Space Scan Technologies announced the launch and availability of its new infrared temperature scanning technology for use in complying with CDC standards for the reopening of U.S. businesses, health and senior care facilities and government buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The 3S07T free-standing scanner features advanced proprietary, German-engineered technology, is FCC certified and can scan for elevated temperature and mask compliance in less than one second. Those without masks and/or with an elevated body temperature will receive an audio alert, while notifying the business or building management of the occurrence. It is easy to set up and can be used on a pedestal, counter or be permanently bolted.

Typical locations include the entrance to a building or retail location, at a security desk, elevator and more. Basically, wherever employees and the public can gain access is where this device can be placed.

"We wanted to offer an affordable solution that helps businesses comply with CDC's COVID-19 guidance while keeping employees, tenants, patients and visitors safe," said Safe Space Scan Technologies President Steven Shulman. "Similar systems in use at air and seaports cost $15,000 to $25,000, a cost that is out of reach to many with an immediate need."

The Safe Space Scanner sells for $1,499 and offers a broad selection of available stands and pedestals. It is easy to set up, simply plug in the machine and it is ready to go in minutes.

"By using our non-contact automatic body temperature detection technology, everyone will feel more secure, a must for reopening America and maintaining a safe and healthy environment," added Shulman.

The company is targeting markets such as office, retail, restaurant, hotel, health and senior care, multi-family, manufacturing, schools, theme parks and government facilities.

How the Safe Spaceware works: https://safespacescan.com/pages/safe-spaceware

Additional b-roll: https://www.dropbox.com/s/pvhlzsrdndeb3j2/My%20Movie.mp4?dl=0

About Safe Space Scan Technologies

Delray Beach, Florida-based Safe Space Scan Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of electronic safety devices used in markets including office, retail, restaurant, technology, multi-family, health, senior care and government facilities. The company's Safe Space Scanner is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are concerned about keeping their environments safe during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and the gradual reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit www.safespacescan.com or call 1-888-819-SCAN(7226).

