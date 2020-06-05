HighKey Agency: Danessa Elreya and Knowing your Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / JUNE 5, 2020 / "Knowing your market is crucial. Staying engaged with past, and present clients, constantly seeking new ideas and growth. Creating and Strengthening relationships and experiences. Providing an excellent product that you 100% stand behind," says entrepreneur Danessa Elreya.

Elreya has a very impressive resume on her hands as she's a dancer, singer, has appeared in both TV and commercials, and has even been declared Miss Georgia Latina. She used her platform while competing for the title to talk about a subject that's near and dear to her heart, and that is Domestic violence.

She wanted to spread the word and inform others about what's happening behind closed doors and how un-talked about it really is. This conversation hit the hearts of many and with this, she won the title of Miss Georgia Latina. She had also won the people's choice award for being inspiring and for preaching about an important message that needed to be heard and that needed to have raised awareness.

After a bit, she was busy working her full-time job when she came across an idea to make her own business through the web. She had always loved fairy tales and magic and spiritual guidance so she thought of putting that together and providing people with tarot readings, spiritual guidance and she would sell her hand made pendants that up to date were only given to close friends and family.

With the help of her boyfriend, they registered her business called Magical Intentions and put up a website that would allow people to order her product. What's unique about Elreya and her brand is that her creations are all hand made by her. There is no factory involved in this, it's just her and her love for what she does. She takes a lot of time to custom create each to fit the individual person and will even purify and cleanse each one before giving them to the customer to ensure their purity.

Each has unique healing properties and radiates positive energy to help people clear their minds. Their website explains more about this by saying

"One of the simplest ways to connect with crystals is through meditation. Start by holding your crystal in one or both hands as you close your eyes and focus on your breath. You may feel your body sink deeper into the earth, creating a grounding effect. You may feel a lightness surround you. Or you may not feel anything right away. Sometimes, certain crystals don't resonate, and other times they make the hairs on your skin stand up. Each crystal will feel different, so be patient and keep experimenting."

She works very hard at everything that she does and she's very thankful to have the opportunity to make money doing what she loves the most. Her favorite thing is going through and reading reviews and replies from customers of hers who say that the crystals mean a lot to them and have positively impacted their lives leading her to continue on in this wonderful business feeling a sense of happiness with each project that she starts. To keep up to date with Elreya, you can find her on Instagram @danessaelreya

CONTACT:

Trenten Huss

tjh@highkeyagency.com

(204) 698-6281

SOURCE: Highkey Agency

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592844/Danessa-Elreya-and-Knowing-your-Market