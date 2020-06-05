WISeKey Appoints Cesar Martin-Perez as Sales Director for Germany to Foster its Industry 4.0 Positioning in Europe

Geneva, Switzerland - June 5, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it has appointed Cesar Martin-Perez as Sales Director for Central Europe, based in Germany.

Mr. Martin-Perez, a Graduated Electronic Engineer, has an extensive experience in Semiconductor sales and business development in the high-tech industry in Europe. During his career, he focused on developing total system solutions for fast growing markets such as Medical, Industrial, Smart Home/Building and Smart City with a key focus on IoT. Most recently, Mr. Martin-Perez was the Smart Home/Building & Smart City sales leader of Microchip in EMEA. Germany is the leading market and supplier for Industry 4.0 Technologies and German-based companies are global leaders in important high-tech industries such as machinery, automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics and aerospace. Despite its success, IoT is not without challenges. For companies striving to get IoT projects off the ground, the roadblocks are often the same: technical challenges, security concerns. More than 40% of organizations are concerned about tracking and managing each IoT device as well as creating security endpoints for devices (i.e. the hardware device to which IoT information is communicated).

In parallel, businesses around the world are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak with a burst of innovation to find ways to mitigate it. To empower supply chains efficiency, businesses produce, collect and certify data from IoT devices to provide organizations with real-time insight into their end-to-end global supply chains.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO noted, "We are thrilled to have Cesar joining our team. His background in Semiconductors and proven experiences in selling complex solutions to the IoT market will be highly valuable as we continue to build upon the solid foundation of WISeKey and continue our rapid growth and global expansion."

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

