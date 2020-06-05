EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 05, 2020 SHARES AVIDLY PLC: NEW SHARES A maximum of 2,487,502 new shares (AVIDLYN0120) of the share issue of Avidly Plc will be traded as new shares as of June 08, 2020. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: AVIDLYN0120 ISIN code: FI4000439559 Orderbook id: 196918 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: June 08, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260