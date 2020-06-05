GCOX-LaLiga Unveils Launch Date of Celeb Auction, the Leading Digital Rewards Platform To Redeem Exclusive GCOX And LaLiga Merchandise

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / GCOX-LaLiga, a blockchain partnership between leading digital exchange GCOX and Europe's top-tier football league La Liga, is proud to announce the launch of the Celeb Auction platform on the 6th of July 2020. The Celeb Auction platform allows fans to redeem or bid for exclusive merchandises or experiences of GCOX and LaLiga through utilising the LaLiga Token (LIGA).

One of the unique features of Celeb Auction is the LIGA Redemption Programme. In this programme, any LaLiga merchandise that are redeemed through GCOX platforms such as Celeb Auction will be based on the quantity of tokens. "Fans on the Celeb Auction platform will be thrilled to know that each of the LIGA tokens will hold a minimum value of 1 USDT in this programme," said Latif Sim, Principal Advisor to GCOX LaLiga.

To commemorate the July Launch, El Clásico and El Derbi VIP tickets will be available for bidding for one entire month. "The two biggest rivalries in football have always drawn astronomical viewership numbers around the globe. We are proud to be launching Celeb Auction with two of the most coveted matchups available for grabs. I am also positive that football fans around the world will be delighted with the rest of the exclusive LaLiga merchanidise available on the platform", said Christofle Rio, co-founder of GCOX-LaLiga.

The LaLiga season will resume after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the 11th of June with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis. The Spanish government has given LaLiga the green light to resume from June 8. Peter Zhang, Co-Founder of GCOX-LaLiga, sees this as an excellent opportunity to score a huge win.

"The current COVID-19 crisis has transformed consumer habits and how we operate. Being a digital first organization requires us to rethink how we deliver value to our customers and fans. Our team is now currently working on some exciting initiatives that will bring forth a truly seamless multi-channel experience for our LIGA fans."

About GCOX-LaLiga

GCOX and Top Tier football league LaLiga have come together to unveil a partnership that sees the company become LaLiga's first official partner within the blockchain sector. The partnership, which covers Asia and the Middle East, will provide exclusive products, services, social interactions, football tourism and 'Money Can't Buy Experiences' for fans and the global blockchain community.

For additional information, visit

www.laliga.io

https://www.facebook.com/GCOX.Official

Media Contact

GCOX-LaLiga

Peter Zhang

Email: peter.zhang@gcox.com

Telephone: +65 97309563

SOURCE: GCOX-LaLiga

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592851/GCOX-LaLiga-Unveils-Launch-Date-of-Celeb-Auction-the-Leading-Digital-Rewards-Platform-To-Redeem-Exclusive-GCOX-And-LaLiga-Merchandise