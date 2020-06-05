June 5, 2020, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares (short name: VERK) will commence today on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Verkkokauppa.com is a Mid Cap company within the Consumer Services sector. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in April 2014. Verkkokauppa.com is the 88th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Verkkokauppa.com is the 20th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020, and it represents the fourth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2020. Verkkokauppa.com is Finland's most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000-70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. "Our journey to be a Nordic forerunner in retail progresses as planned. The opportunity to reach a more extensive owner base and develop company's awareness through Nasdaq Helsinki stock market, will accelerate our way towards a leading position in the market disruption within retail. We are going to the official list and retail online," said Panu Porkka, CEO of Verkkokauppa.com. "We warmly welcome Verkkokauppa.com to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market after being listed on First North for six years", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are excited to see the eight company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. Verkkokauppa.com will make a strong addition to our Consumer Services sector, and we wish the team success on its continued journey on the Main Market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com