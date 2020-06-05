AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2020 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 04/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.9995 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5363303 CODE: AEMD ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 68177 EQS News ID: 1063837 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 05, 2020 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)