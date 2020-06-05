Am Law 100 firm Polsinelli and leading technology and legal services company UnitedLex today announced a unique partnership to help businesses gain competitive advantage through state-of-the-art investment and management of intellectual property assets.

With the current economic climate, many companies are seeking new revenue opportunities. Monetization and management of intangible intellectual assets create new value for companies-often in ways traditional tangible assets cannot.

The Polsinelli and UnitedLex solution combines the patent experience of a traditional leading law firm with the cutting-edge technology of a legal services company. The approach aligns disparate departments and reimagines the process around IP investment and management, from the development of new IP and the monetization of existing IP to the assertion and enforcement of rights through litigation and alternative dispute resolution. This offering builds on the unique partnership between these two leading firms announced earlier this year.

"Businesses can benefit hugely from optimizing their current portfolios by investing in digital solutions and collaborating with technology experts in a variety of domains," says Joe Dearing, EVP of Global Intellectual Property Solutions at UnitedLex. "Providing a solution that translates to better organization and monetization of IP assets is a significant value-during an uncertain economic time and well beyond it."

"IP represents a strong investment vehicle during times of economic instability," said Polsinelli Intellectual Property Department Chair Patrick C. Woolley. "IP should be considered a 'real' asset with many advantages compared to traditional real assets. Our goal is to enable companies to protect and develop new assets while establishing a new way of leveraging valuable IP assets for years to come."

Providing a synergistic approach to patent drafting and prosecution, the partnership of Polsinelli and UnitedLex provides many business-level advantages, including: the ability to handle large patent prosecution projects; a coordinated process that ensures issuance and the strongest possible patent coverage; strategic advice regarding patent filings, including identifying the most impactful markets to pursue; and, the development of a large patent portfolio without a need for extensive in-house resources.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale Digital Legal Transformation. The world's most forward-thinking law departments and law firms rely on the company's expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.

About Polsinelli

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with 900 attorneys in 21 offices nationwide. Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relationships, the firm's attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, middle-market corporate, labor and employment and business litigation. Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California.

