PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Publication of Prospectus, Final Terms and Charter 05-Jun-2020 / 10:12 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Publication of Prospectus, Final Terms and Charter PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that in compliance with Listing Rules 14.3.11R and 18.4.3R it has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of ? the prospectus dated 8 November 2006 and its Articles of Association, being the documents which set out the principal terms and conditions on which its ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts representing its ordinary shares were issued; ? the base prospectus dated 5 October 2012 and Final Terms dated 15 October 2012 relating to the issuance of US$750 million 5.9% Notes due 2022, being the documents which set out the principal terms and conditions on which such Notes were issued; ? the Charter of Severstal as amended by the General meeting of shareholders of Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal" on 23 November 2018. These documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/nation al-storage-mechanism [1]. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: PDI TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 68188 EQS News ID: 1063889 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2504ad1d8b05d3208c4198d8f6d69e2f&application_id=1063889&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

